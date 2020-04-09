Transaction Monitoring Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.17% | Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG, Refinitiv,

‘Global Transaction Monitoring Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place . The key players of the Transaction Monitoring market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the market and ICT Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The data and the information regarding the Transaction Monitoring industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Transaction Monitoring Market.

Transaction Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 26.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Transaction Monitoring Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.,

Oracle,

FIS,

A CI Worldwide, Inc.,

Software AG,

Refinitiv,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component Solutions Services Professional Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Application Area Anti-money Laundering Customer Identity Management Fraud Detection and Prevention Compliance Management

By Function Case Management KYC/Customer Onboarding Dashboard and Reporting Watch List Screening

By Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud

By Organization Type Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services, and Insurance Government and Defense IT and Telecom Retail o Healthcare Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others



Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Transaction Monitoring Market

Global transaction monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transaction monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Transaction Monitoring Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, Fiserv, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Software AG, Refinitiv, ComplyAdvantage., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., CaseWare International Inc., ACTICO GmbH, , Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc., Beam Solutions, Inc.

