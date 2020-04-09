Turbo Expander Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | GE Oil and Gas, ACD, L.A. Turbine

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Global Turbo Expander Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2024.

What is Turbo Expander?

With the growing need for electrical supply due to increasing industrialization has led to increasing in the demand for turbo expanders. The turbo expanders have experienced significant product developments over the past decade. Moreover, with increasing awareness about environmental effects adoption of turbo expanders has increased over the past couple of years. Turbo Expanders are the axial-flow or a centrifugal turbines which are used for expanding high-pressure gas. This high-pressure gas facilitates the rotation of turbines and is transmitted to the shaft. According to AMA, the Global Turbo Expander market is expected to see growth rate of 6.05% and may see market size of USD408.32 Million by 2024.

Major Players in Global Turbo Expander Market Include,

Cryostar SAS (France), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), GE Oil and Gas (United States), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States), ACD LLC (United States), L.A. Turbine (United States), Turbogaz LLC (Ukraine), Samsung Group (South Korea), MG Messtechnik GmbH (Germany) and Hangzhou Hangyang Co. Ltd. (China)

Market Trend

Introduction to Turbo Expanders which can sustain High Pressure and Various Industrial Materials

Growing Uses of Pipelines across the Globe

Market Drivers

Robust Demand from the Asia Pacific Market for Turbo Expanders

Rising Applications of Natural Gas to cope up with the Power Supply Needs

Opportunities

Escalating Industrialization in the Emerging Economies

Comparatively Less Polluting System as compared other Sources

Restraints

Higher Initial Investments and Maintenance Cost

Complex to Include the Turbo Expanders in Existing Power Supply Systems

Challenges

Stringent Social as well as Political across the Globe

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Turbo Expander Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Radial-Axial Turbo Expander, Radial Turbo Expander, Axial Turbo Expander), Application (Air Separation, Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG), Petrochemical Processing, Waste Heat or Another power recovery, Others), Device Type (Compressor (Centrifugal), Generators (Electrical), Hydraulic Brake), End User (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing)

Table of Content

GlobalGlobal Turbo Expander Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Turbo Expander Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Turbo Expander Market Forecast

