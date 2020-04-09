Valve Positioners Market Expected to Grow at 2.2 Billion In Revenue by 2024

The Global report titled “Valve Positioners Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Valve Positioners Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-Emerson Electric (US), Flowserve (US), Metso (Finland), Rotork (UK), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Azbil (Japan), Baker Hughes (US),and SMC (Japan).

“Rising demand for single-acting positioners is expected to encourage the growth of valve positioners market during the forecast period”

The single action of the control valve can be described as the action in which positioners deliver and exhaust air from single side of the single-acting actuator. Therefore this type of positioner has an overall simple working operation. This actuator uses spring force for on and off operation of the actuator. This type of positioners is reasonably economical in price hence has a higher demand.

“Water & wastewater industry to exhibit the highest growth in valve positioners market during the forecast period”

Energy is among the major contributors to operational costs incurred by water and wastewater entities. As a result, the reduction in energy costs leads to significant savings and improve operating efficiency. Although the implementation of an energy-efficiency program has a positive impact on cost savings, it creates environmental benefits by reducing the energy footprint to provide water and wastewater services. Hence efficient management of water can be achieved by using valve positioners in control valve assemblies.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the market with respect to 4 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW), in terms of value

To describe and forecast the Valve Positioners market by type, actuation, industry, and geography, in terms of value

To provide detailed information regarding major factors, namely, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the competitive intelligence of players based on company profiles and their key growth strategies

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

Competitive Landscape of Valve Positioners Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Analysis

2.1 Ranking Analysis of Valve Positioner Market, 2018

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies