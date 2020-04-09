Water Clarifiers Market by Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, pH stabilizers)- Global Forecast to 2022

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Water Clarifiers Market by Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, pH stabilizers), End-use Industry (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 129 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players-SNF Floerger (France), Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Buckman Laboratories, Inc. (US), Feralco AB (Sweden), Suez S.A. (France), Ixom Operations Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan).

The Global Water Clarifiers Market is estimated to be US$ 5.39 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach US$ 7.43 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 129 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 83 Tables and 28 Figures is now available in this research.

“Based on end-use industry, the municipal water treatment segment is estimated to lead the water clarifiers market during the forecast period”

The municipal water treatment is the largest end-use industry segment of the water clarifiers market, in terms of both, volume and value. Increased investments in municipal water supply infrastructures in emerging countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, among others, and steps to access safe drinking water supplies and sanitation facilities are expected to propel the demand for flocculants and coagulants.

“Rising demand for water clarifiers in various applications is expected to drive the water clarifiers market in the APAC region”

APAC is expected to be the largest market for water clarifiers, in terms of both, volume and value during the forecast period. Implementation of strict environmental regulations for clean drinking water and presence of huge industrial infrastructure in China, Japan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia & New Zealand are driving the market growth. Water clarifiers are largely used in mining, pulp & paper, and textile industries in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 58%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Others – 7%

By Designation – C level – 38%, Director level – 50%, and Others – 12%

By Region -Europe – 32%, North America – 25%, South America – 20%, APAC – 13%, and Middle East & Africa- 10%

Target Audience for Water Clarifiers Market:

Manufacturers of Water Clarifiers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Water Clarifiers

Water Treatment Companies

Raw Material Suppliers

Government and Research Organizations

Oil & Gas Companies

Water Quality Associations

Regional Manufacturers’ Associations, and General Flocculant and Coagulant Associations

Investment Research Firms

Study Objectives:

The Main Objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the water clarifiers market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. The report includes detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, and opportunities) influencing the growth of the market. The report strategically analyzes market segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market.