Acidity regulators, or pH control agents, are known as the food additives which is used to change or maintain pH (basicity or acidity). They can be organic or bases, mineral acids, buffering agents or neutralizing agents. Normal agents include the acids as follows and their sodium salts, that is acetic acid, sorbic acid, benzoic acid, and propionic acid. Acidity regulators are basically indicated by the E number, such as E260 that is acetic acid, or can simply be listed as “food acid”. Acidity regulators differ from acidulants, which are frequently acidic but are added to confer the sour flavors. They are not particularly intended to stabilize the food, even though that can be a collateral benefit.

Cargill Incorporated (United States), Tate & Lyle Plc (United Kingdom), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Jungbunzlauer India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Bertek Ingredient Incorporation (United States), ATP Group (Denmark), Celrich Pvt. Ltd(India), Chemelco International B.V. (Netherlands), FBC Industries Inc. (United States) and Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd. (United Kingdom).

Market Drivers

Increased Focus On Health, Nutrition, And Food Safety

Emergence Of Value Added Products

Market Trend

Shift Towards Sauces, Dressings, And Condiments Market

Influx Of Modern Technology

Restraints

Controversies Related To Its Ill-Effect On Health

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

