Angle Grinder Market Future Scope, New investment, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Business Opportunities and Global Forecasts to 2026

Scope of the Report:

There are three levels can differentiate angle grinder products. The industrial level brands include TTI, Fein and Hilit. Their products have the best performance, like longer durability and amazing flexibility, but the price of them will higher than other company?s products. The professional level brands include Bosch, Makita and Dewalt. Their products are most popular among public, for the reason that their angle grinders have a perfect balance between and performance. The common level brand, like Dongcheng Tools and other China brands, though their performance have a certain degree defect, however, due to the advantage of price, they also can achieve a satisfied sales result.

The downstream industries of angle grinder products are metal processing, wood processing and construction. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic and the development of emerging countries, the benefits made by construction will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the angle grinder products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Angle Grinder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 2390 million US$ in 2024, from 1960 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Angle Grinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Angle Grinder market includes:

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita

TTI

Hitachi

Hilti

Wurth

Fein

Dongcheng Tools

Positec Machinery

Devon

Ken Tools

Guoqiang Tools

Boda

Bosun

Angle Grinder Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Electric Angle Grinder

Pneumatic Angle Grinder

Market segment by Application, split into

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Angle Grinder are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year.

