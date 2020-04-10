Bakery Ingredients Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2018 – 2028

Bakery ingredients are ingredients that are utilized in the bakery industry for various qualitative purposes. These ingredients are used around the world for the development and manufacturing of sustainable bakery products. Bakery ingredients, such as emulsifiers, fats and conditioners, provide bakery products with longer shelf life and improved overall quality. Enzymes are one of the most widely used bakery ingredients worldwide as they have texture improving and taste modifying properties. Enzymes, as bakery ingredients, have a wide area of application, making them one of the most important bakery ingredients in the market. The use of advanced bakery ingredients, such as enzymes, has been prevalent in developed countries for years now. However, most developing countries are catching up and the demand for bakery ingredients is thus increasing.

Growing Demand in Emerging Economies for Ready-to-Eat Foods and Advanced Manufacturing Processes Will Be Key Driving Factors for Bakery Ingredients Market

Emerging economies and developing countries, such as India, Brazil and Argentina, are exhibiting increased demand for ready-to-eat products, such as bakery products and instant food products. This, in turn, is proving to be beneficial for the bakery ingredients market. These days, people prefer to dine out not only on special occasions but also as part of a weekly routine. Moreover, the café culture in emerging countries is also growing rapidly. Both of these factors are contributing largely to the growth of the bakery ingredients market. Manufacturers from developing regions are opting for advanced bakery solutions, such as enzymes and emulsifiers, to keep up with the increase in demand. Thus, due to the above mentioned factors, the global demand is expected to grow at a constant pace during the forecast period.

Modern Lifestyle Leading to Increased Demand for Bakery Ingredients

A huge section of the modern population across the world lives a hectic life and thus, most people are not left with any time to prepare meals. This has indirectly led to increased demand for bakery products globally and thus, bakery ingredients. These days, ready-to-eat bakery products are replacing home-made meals rapidly among working-class consumers. This has also led to manufacturers coming up with nutritious bakery products, in accordance with the recent trend of healthy foods. This change in preference for ready-made products also extends to the younger age group, which contributes a significant share to the total global bakery product consumption. The availability of innovative bakery products and unique flavor options will also contribute to the growth of the global bakery ingredients market.

Global Bakery Ingredients Market: Segmentation.

On the basis of type, the global market is segmented as:

Enzymes

Emulsifiers

Flavors

Colors

Leavening agents Yeast Baking powder

Oils and fats

On the basis of application, the global market is segmented as:

Bread

Cakes & pastries

Biscuits & cookies

Savory baked products (rolls, puffs, and pies)

Others

Global Bakery Ingredients: Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the global market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion, Kerry Group Plc, Dupont, Lallemand Inc, Corbion, Bakel, Associated British Foods Limited and General Mills Inc., etc.