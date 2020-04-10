Blockchain Identity Management Market To See Astonishing Growth | Leading Players Are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID

‘Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Research Report’ the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place.The forecast period will eventually reach the ceiling for the Blockchain Identity Management market as well as for the ICT industry. The Blockchain Identity Management report contains all the restrictions and drivers for the Blockchain Identity Management market that are deduced from SWOT analysis. This report also provides an explanation of market definition, classifications, applications, commitments and market trends, and also provides information on all recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the various key players and brands that dominate the market, the company profiles of which are included in this report. The report provides all figures for the CAGR levels and revenue for the historical year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Blockchain Identity Management market between 2020 and 2027.

Global blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Blockchain identity management offers a secure and decentralized solution for digital identity enabling distributed trust model. The blockchain technology is transforming the existing identity management system by offering the self-sovereign identity over decentralized networks as sharing multiple IDs may lead to security concerns and data breaches. Since blockchain enables decentralization, it eliminates the aforementioned intermediaries between any interaction and communication.

Blockchain Identity Management Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

Civic Technologies, Inc.,

Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc.,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless),

Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

Blockchain Identity Management Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

IBM Corporation

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in New York, USA. IBM Corporation is engaged in production and selling of hardware, middleware and software. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 79,591 Million. The company has its geographic presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Some of the subsidiaries are FileNet (USA), Trusteer (USA), Urbancode (USA), The Weather Company (USA), IBM Global Services (USA), SoftLayer (USA) among others.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Washington, USA. Microsoft is engaged in enabling digital transformation of the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. The company provides product in windows, office, devices & more, apps, business, developer & IT and more. The business segments in which company operates are productivity & business processes, intelligent cloud and more personal computing. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 110,360 million.

Oracle

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in California, USA. Oracle is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling of application, platform and infrastructure solutions for information technology environments. The company provides various products in categories of Cloud, Software, Hardware, Solutions. The business segments in which company operates are cloud & license, hardware and services. The revenue of the company in 2018 was USD 39,831 million.

