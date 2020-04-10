Can Medical Imaging Instrument Market See USD32.09 Billion Size by 2024 (or More) ?

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Medical Imaging Instrument Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are GE Healthcare (United States), Siemens Healthineers (SHL), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (United States), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (United States), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

Over the past few years, the medical imaging instruments is applicable for MRI, CT-Scan, X-Ray Scan as it’s a part of various technologies and biological imaging. Due to prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rising number of roads accidents, demand of better imaging techniques and geriatric population leads to boost the imaging instruments market. Medical Imaging Instrument market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending for cure of medical imaging instruments. According to the World Health Organization (Switzerland), nearly 1.24 million people throughout the world die each year due to road traffic crashes that equates to ~3,400 deaths per day. So, the future for medical imaging instruments looks promising. Further, increasing demand for the 3D imaging expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period.

According to AMA, the Global Medical Imaging Instrument market is expected to see growth rate of 3.4% and may see market size of USD32.09 Billion by 2024.

The epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players – from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies – have thrown their hats in the ring.

The Global Medical Imaging Instrument Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (X-ray devices, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment/ instruments, Computed tomography (CT) scanners, Ultrasound systems, Nuclear imaging equipment/ instruments), Application (OB/Gyn, Cardiology, Oncology), End Users (Diagnostics Center, Community Health Services, Hospitals, Research Institutes, Clinics, Others)

To comprehend Global Medical Imaging Instrument market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Medical Imaging Instrument market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

