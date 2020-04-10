Collaborative Robots Market Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast Upto 2025

The “Collaborative Robots Market to 2025 by Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Assembly, Material Handling, Pick & Place, Quality Testing, Packaging, Machine Tending, and Welding) and End-user Industry (Automotive, Metal & Machinery, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Plastic & Polymers, and Food & Beverage) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of collaborative robots market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant collaborative robots players in the market and their key developments.

Collaborative Robots Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by includes payload, application, and end-user industry, collaborative robots market is expected to grow US$ 8979.3 Mn by 2025 from US$ 420.4 Mn in 2017. . Collaborative Robots, also referred as Cobots, or human-robot collaboration are robots that are designed to help humans as an assistor or guide in a specific task.

Company Profiles

ABB

Robert Bosch

KuKa Ag

Aubo Robotics

Fanuc

Rethink Robotics

Precise Automation, Inc.

Universal Robots

Yasakawa Electric Corporation

TECHMAN Robots

Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The advent of collaborative robots has enabled a trustworthy working environment where humans can safely work alongside robots, and are comparatively portable and easily programmable. Since past few years the collaborative robots were being prominently demonstrated and displayed, and according to our study and forecast the market has begun to prove that the trend of collaborative robots is emerging.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry are collaboration between Nokia and Bosch to develop robots that can be controlled wirelessly over a 5G connection. Instead of the controls for the robot being mounted on its body, they are placed on a handheld tablet that can display information about the machine, along with physical safety switches like the emergency stop button.

The global collaborative robots market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Globally Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, whereas Europe is at the moment capturing a majority of the global shares in terms of revenue.

Europe’s prominence in the market is attributed to its key manufacturing economies like Germany, France, and U.K. Germany is a country with highly advanced automotive industry, not only automotive but other industries like Aviation, Chemical and Electronics are also growing at an exponential rate.

