Combat UAV Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2027

What is Combat UAV?

Military drones are generally utilized for the patrolling and reconnaissance, but due to the growing risks involved in national security, these UAVs are armed and converted for the combat. The combat UAVs have several applications such as artillery fire direction, gathering electronic intelligence (ELINT) data, lasing targets for fighter planes, and post-strike damage assessment and surveillance. Combat UAV are employed to carry aircraft artillery such as laser weapons, bombs, and missiles.

Scope of the Report

The changing nature of advanced warfare, growing adoption of unmanned technologies and increasing investments by private players in UAVs are significant factors driving the growth of the global combat UAV market. The developed nations, such as the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK, are focusing on the development and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for counter-insurgency and domestic warfare. UAVs are featured with remote, real-time controlling from distant locations with varying levels of autonomy. Currently, more than 30 countries are using combat UAVs. Increasing territorial disputes between the nations such as the Asia Pacific and the MEA region are anticipated to fuel the demands for combat UAVs.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The report also includes the profiles of key Combat UAV companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Combat UAV Market companies in the world

AeroVironment, Inc.

2. BAE Systems plc

3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

4. Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI

5. Leonardo S. p. A.

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Thales Group

9. The Boeing Company

10. The Raytheon Company

