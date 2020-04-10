Cryogenic Equipment Market Expected to Grow at 17.1 Billion In Revenue by 2025

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps, Others), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, and Others), End-User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping, and Others), and Region – Global forecast to 2025” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 169 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Cryogenic Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 12.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 169 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 119 tables and 34 figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Cryogenic Equipment Market:

Linde plc (Ireland)

Chart Industries (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Emerson (US)

Air Products (US)

INOXCVA (India)

Taylor Wharton (Japan)

Cryofab (US)

Wessington (UK)

ACME (US)

Herose GmbH (Germany)

Cryostar (France)

Cryoquip LLC (US)

Tanks account for the largest share in the global cryogenic equipment market in 2019. Global demand for LNG tanks and micro bulk tanks is growing thus creating demand opportunities for tanks during the forecast period. Countries like Russia and Qatar are focusing on LNG production increase and therefore, these require the high number of cryogenic tanks for storing the LNG. In November 2019, Novatek, one of the significant LNG producers from the Yamal LNG project, gave the order for construction of 2 new full containment 160,000 cubic meters LNG storage tanks.

Cryogenics has vast applications in the electronics industry. Cryogenic processing extends the life of the circuit boards. They are also employed in switching devices, semiconductor, and superconductor devices since low temperature decreases the resistance of materials. Cryogenic milling and freezer grinding are some of the other processes that happen in the electronic industry.

The region is developing into the fastest-growing end-market for energy, power, and technologies. Also, substantial growth in related industries such as metallurgy, chemical manufacturing, food and beverages, and energy & power, which altogether drives the growth of the cryogenic equipment market. China and India are the fastest-growing countries in the region, generating a huge demand for cryogenic equipment.

Competitive Landscape of Cryogenic Equipment Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Of Players And Industry Concentration, 2018

2.1 Contracts & Agreements

2.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Mergers & Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic

3.4 Emerging

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the cryogenic equipment market, by equipment, cryogen, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value and volume and future trends in the cryogenic equipment market.

