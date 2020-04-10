Food Tracking Technologies Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Cognex, Honeywell International, Bar Code Integrators

Food tracking technologies is the technology to track any food through any stages of production, processing, and distribution. It enables corrective actions such as a product recall to be implemented quickly and effectively when something goes wrong. When a potential food safety problem is recognized, whether by a food business or a government agency, an effective tracking system can help isolate and inhibit contaminated products from reaching consumers. It allows food businesses to target the products affected by food safety issues, minimizing disruption to trade and any potential public health risks. It is important for all food businesses including retailers as well as importers to be able to trace products.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Food Tracking Technologies Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Food Tracking Technologies Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Food Tracking Technologies. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), Cognex Corporation (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), SGS SA (Switzerland), Bar Code Integrators, Inc. United States), Carlisle Technology Inc. (Canada), Mass Group Inc. (United States), Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. (Canada) and Picarro Inc. (United States).

Market Trend

The Use of Blockchain & IoT in Food Tracking Technologies

Market Drivers

Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

Certifications and Standardization

Assist in Competitive Edge and Brand Loyalty

Information Flow Upstream & Downstream Of Supply Chain

Opportunities

High Demand for Tracking Technologies in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Tracking Records

Overlapping and Conflicting Demands

Weak Technical Systems

Restraints

Cost Associated with the Food Tracking Technologies

Lack of Stringent Laws in Developing Nations

Varying Needs for Different Products

Privacy Issues for Data Sharing

The Global Food Tracking Technologies Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Warehouse/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Departments, Others), Equipment (PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors, Others)

Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, Biometrics), End Use (Meat & Livestock, Fresh Produce & Seeds, Dairy, Beverages, Fisheries, Others)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

