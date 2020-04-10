Global ENT Devices Market Is Thriving Globally With Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & CO. KG, Stryker Corporation

In this Global ENT Devices Market research report, the market is classified on the basis of product, end-user and geographical regions. The Global ENT Devices Market research report includes in-depth data related to revenue generation region wise and major market players in the Industry. This Global ENT Devices Market research report has been prepared by conducting various data from primary and secondary research. It presents all the essential data in the industry that helps user in analyzing and predicting the market at global as well as local levels. This Global ENT Devices Market research report assists users in assessing the global market for the estimated time covering its volume and revenue. It also presents potential opportunities in the global market. It summaries various factors that evolved in the market.

Global ENT Devices Market By Product (Diagnostic devices, Surgical devices, Hearing Aids, Hearing implants,Co2 Lasers, Image-Guided Surgery Systems), End User (Hospitals, ASC’s, ENT clinics and Homecare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The global ENT devices market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.62 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, rapidly growing aging population and advanced technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The global ENT devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ENT devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global ENT Devices Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in ENT devices market are Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & CO. KG, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Hoya Corporation, Acclarent, Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson Company), Sonova Holdings AG, William Demant Holdings A/S, Cochlear Limited, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Fazzini, Endolook, Ecleris S.R.L., SOPRO SA,MEDSTAR.CO.LTD, Etermed, Happersberger otopront GmbH.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in ENT Devices Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the ENT Devices Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of ENT Devices Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global ENT Devices Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of ENT Devices Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the ENT Devices Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Market Definition: Global ENT Devices Market

ENT devices are the devices used for the diagnosis or treatment of ear, nose, Throat, head and neck disorders. The specialty includes: management of patients with loss of hearing, endoscopic examination of air and food passages, treatment of allergic, sinus, laryngeal, thyroid and oesophageal disorders.

Market Drivers:

Favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries

Growing adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures

Increasing presence of prominent players

Technological advancements

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis

Rapidly growing aging population

Market Restraints:

High cost of C02 Lasers.

Lack of reimbursement for hearing aids

Change in reimbursement policy based on various countries

Key Developments in the Market:

On 8th November 2018, Cochlear Limited (Australia), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, and GN (Denmark), the global leader in intelligent audio solutions, signed a new agreement to significantly expand their Smart Hearing Alliance collaboration.

On 4th October 2018, Olympus Introduces OER-Mini Endoscope Reprocessor for ENT. It is a tabletop endoscope device, an advanced product over manual reprocessing for busy ENT facilities which helps in the growth of the ENT market.

