Insulin Delivery Devices Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Wockhardt Ltd., Becton
Global Insulin Delivery Devices valued approximately USD 11.54 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with healthy growth rate of more than 9.10% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The Key drivers in the market include Government support in specific countries, favorable reimbursement technological advancements in insulin delivery devices, and rising diabetic population.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.
The List of Companies
Sanofi
Eli Lilly and Company
Biocon Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories .
Wockhardt Ltd.
Becton, Dickinson and Company.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Insulet Corporation
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Product Type:
– Insulin syringes
– Insulin pens
– Insulin pumps
– Insulin injectors
End-Use:
– Hospital
– Homecare
– Others
Regions:
– North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Europe
– UK
– Germany
– Asia Pacific
– China
– India
– Japan
– Latin America
– Brazil
– Mexico
– Rest of the World
