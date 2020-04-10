Luxury Car Leasing Market Competitors Analysis By Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola)

‘Global Luxury Car Leasing Market Research Report’ the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. Those who read the report can get a clear understanding of the Current “Global Luxury Car Leasing market”. Automotive Industry experts have verified and re-verified data and information from credible sources, such as websites, company annual reports, journals and other resources. In order to give the facts and data pictorial form, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other representations have been used.

Global Luxury Car Leasing Market is expected to reach at a healthy CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is of 2019 to 2026.

Luxury Car Leasing Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Europcar Mobility Group,

ALD S.A.,

Localiza,

LeasePlan,

German Rent A Car,

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type (Short-Term Rental, Long-Term Rental, Finance Leasing),

Application (Airport, Off-Airport),

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Drivers: Global Luxury Car Leasing Market

Increase in volume of domestic and international tourists

Better user experience with digitization

Restraint

Customization issues with service providers

OPPORTUNITY

Emergence of self-driving concept

CHALLENGE

High maintenance cost

Market Trends:

Global luxury car leasing market is segmented into two notable segments which are product type and application:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into short-term rental, long-term rental and finance leasing. The short-term rental segment is dominating the market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into airport and off-airport

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Ola and Hyundai Motor Group announced a strategic partnership under which Kia Motors Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company will invest in Ola for setting up a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider. With this collaboration, all the three companies will develop a unique fleet and mobility solutions.

In February 2019, a partnership was announced by Nordea Finance and ALD Automotive to launch their mobility services for both medium and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) and also for the private individuals of Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Luxury Car Leasing Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like Sixt, The Hertz Corporation, Avis Budget Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group, ALD S.A., Localiza, LeasePlan, German Rent A Car, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola), Movida Car Rental, Car Inc, Fox Rent A Car, Uber Technologies, Inc., Unidas, among others.

