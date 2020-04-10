mHealth Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Apple, Airstrip technologies, Cerner

The global mHealth Services market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing internet penetration across the world. mHealth is a general term used for mobile health, which provides assistance to public health using smart devices such as; mobile phones, tablet computers & PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches. mHealth applications provide medical assistance activities such as; collecting community & clinical health data, delivery of healthcare information to practitioners, researchers & patients, real-time monitoring of patient vital signs, and direct provision of care. mHealth broadly encompasses the use of mobile telecommunication and multimedia technologies as they are integrated within mobile and wireless health care delivery systems. Some of the mHealth technologies include patient monitoring devices, mobile telemedicine/telecare devices, microcomputers, data collection software, mobile operating system technology, mobile applications (e.g. social wellness solutions), and chatterbots. The mHealth helps in educating consumers about preventive health care services. It also helps in disease surveillance, treatment support, epidemic outbreak tracking, and chronic disease management.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom),AT&T Inc. (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Alcatel-lucent (France),Airstrip technologies Inc. (United States),Cerner Corporation (United States),SoftServe Inc. (Ukraine),Symantec Corporation (United States),Medtronic plc (Ireland),Omron Corporation (United States).

Market Trends: Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

Increasing Use of Electronic Devices for Healthcare Management

Market Drivers: Growing Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

Rising Use of Mobile, Smartphones, and Tabs

Growing Government Initiatives and Rise in Physicians Acceptance

Challenges: Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

Lack of Data Security Giving Rise to Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud

Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

Restraints: Lack of Awareness about the Importance of mhealth Service

Rising incidences of Technological Risk

Lack of guidance from Physicians while Selecting Apps

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global mHealth Services Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global mHealth Services segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Wellness Service, Prevention, Monitoring Service, Diagnostic Service, Treatment, Information and reference), Application (General Healthcare and Fitness, Medication Information, Remote Monitoring, Collaboration, and Consultancy, Healthcare Management, Health Data and Record Access), End User (Doctors, Patients, Hospitals, Medical Research Centers, Pharmacies)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global mHealth Services Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global mHealth Services Market in terms of value.

Market in terms of value. To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global mHealth Services Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global mHealth Services Market and various regions.

Market and various regions. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global mHealth Services

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global mHealth Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the mHealth Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the mHealth Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the mHealth Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the mHealth Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the mHealth Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global mHealth Services market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global mHealth Services market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global mHealth Services market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

