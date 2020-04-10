Shared Mobility Market 2020 Industry Growth, Trend, Key Players Uber Technologies Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lyft Inc., Careem, Taxify OÜ, Gett, Maxi Mobility S.L.

‘Global Shared Mobility Market Research Report’ the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. Data Bridge Market Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the Global Market. This new report on the Global Shared Mobility Market is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this Shared Mobility Market report is collected by research and industry experts.

Shared Mobility Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 128.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 753.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Shared Mobility Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Service

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Buses & Coaches

By Sector Type

Unorganized

Organized

By Business Model

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Autonomy Level

Manual

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Power Source

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Powered

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Shared Mobility Market

Global shared mobility market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shared mobility market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Shared Mobility Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

Avis Budget Group; car2go NA, LLC; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; global car sharing car rental Ltd.; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc.; MOBIKO and ofo Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Shared Mobility Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Shared Mobility Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Shared Mobility Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Shared Mobility Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Shared Mobility Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

ToC………….More……

