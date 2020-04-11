Animal Growth Promoter Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regulations, Restraints, Threats and Opportunities in the Near Future.

Animal Growth Promoter market report:

Scope of the Report:

Animal growth promoters are defined as the chemicals and drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoter are available on the market, including Antibiotics, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, Organic acid, Essential Oil Compounds and etc.

Antibiotic growth promoters still capture the major revenue share of the animal growth promoters market, while considering consumption volume, Prebiotics and Probiotics segment is leading the market, taking about one third of total market sales. In recent years, Eubiotics like organic acid, phytogenic and essential oil compounds are seeing a rapid growing trend, which is considered to be alternatives to Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Animal Feed Industry.

Depending on downstream animal classes, the animal growth promoter market has been differentiated into following categories: Livestock, Aquaculture, Poultry and Others. Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal.

The worldwide market for Animal Growth Promoter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 8430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Animal Growth Promoter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Animal Growth Promoter market includes:

Cargill Animal Health

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis, Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Bayer Animal Health

Kemin

Yiduoli

DuPont (Danisco)

Novozymes

Merck Animal Health

Biomin

Novus International, Inc.

BASF SE

Chr.Hansen

Animal Growth Promoter Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Antibiotic

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Feed Enzymes

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Livestock

Aquaculture

Poultry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animal Growth Promoter are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

