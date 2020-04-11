Can Succinic Acid Market See USD183 Million Size by 2024 (or More) ?

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Succinic Acid Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Succinic Acid Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are BioAmber (BIOA), GC Innovation America (United States), Succinity GmbH (Germany), Reverdia (Netherlands), Nippon Shokubai (4114), Shandong Lixing Chemical (China), Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals (Japan), Anqing Hexing Chemical (China), Anhui Sunsing Chemicals (China) and Gadiv Petrochemical Industries (Israel).

Succinate or succinic acid is the chemical which is involved in various chemical related processes in the body. While for the supplements, it is used for symptoms that is related to menopause such as irritability and hot flashes. Succinate is also applied on the skin for arthritis and joint pain. Succinic acid is also found in tissues of animal, as well as in plants all over world. For pharmaceutical use, it is either extracted from amber or it can also be manufactured synthetically.

According to AMA, the Global Succinic Acid market is expected to reach USD183.0 Million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Market Drivers: Rapid increase in the demand from the industrial, personal care and food & beverage industries impacts the succinic acid market and Increasing adoption as a substitute of adipic acid in polyurethane production

Market Trend

Increase in the market of bio succinic acid

Opportunities

High potential application of succinic acid

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

The Global Succinic Acid Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bio-Based Succinic Acid, Petro-Based Succinic Acid), Application (PBS, Plasticizers, Polyester Polyols, Other), End Use (Food and Dietary Supplements, Industrial Applications, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

To comprehend Global Succinic Acid market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Succinic Acid market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

