Event Planning Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants StubHub, Cvent, Capita

Events refer to public gathering of populace art at a determined time and place. The purpose for staging an event can be increase in business profitability, celebratory, entertainment, and community causes among others. In addition, sponsorships from various brands as Redbull, Monster Energy, Nike, Cocoa Cola for major global three-day festival as well as small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the growth of the events industry

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Event Planning Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Event Planning Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Event Planning Service. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Riviera Events (China), Entertaining Asia (Hong Kong), Live Nation Worldwide Inc. (United States), StubHub (United States), Anschutz Entertainment Group (United States), Pollstar (Oak View Group) (United States), Cvent Inc. (United States), Capita Plc. (United Kingdom) and Reed Exhibitions (United Kingdom).

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Event Planning Service market is expected to see growth rate of 10.7%

Market Trend

The Rise in Interest toward Entrepreneur & Business Seminars along with Music Concerts and Festive Gatherings

Increase in Infrastructural Investment

Market Drivers

Increasing Globalization there will be a Surge in the Demand of Event Planning Service

Sports Events have become more Commercialized

High Demand from Emerging Market

Restraints

Higher Entry Cost Associated with Event Planning Services

Opportunities

Technological upgradation, such as projection mapping that creates an augmented reality of experience created through projectors as well as branded multi-use apps that are used to bool tickets, survey attendees, and polling crowds in real time accelerate the market growth

Challenges

the Rising Concern Regarding Events Industry Fragmentation

The Global Event Planning Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Music Concert, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions & Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminar, Others), Organizer (Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment, Others), Age Group (Below 20 Years, 21-40 Years, 41 Years & Above), Revenue Generation (Tickets, Sponsorship, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Event Planning Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Event Planning Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Event Planning Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Event Planning Service

Chapter 4: Presenting the Event Planning Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Event Planning Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Event Planning Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Event Planning Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



