External AC-DC Power Supply Market – What Factors will drive the this Market during 2020-2026

The worldwide market includes four regions: North America, Europe, China, Korea and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the external AC-DC power supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 90 percent in Asia.

The communications segment will again maintain the largest unit market and will be dominated by the mobile phone industry, which uses inexpensive low-wattage power supplies in the <5W and 5-10W categories. As a result of the high level of commoditization for mobile phone power supplies, this segment will record the lowest per unit average selling price. Despite this, the communications segment will record the second-largest dollar market covered in the report and will present a significant opportunity for power supply manufacturers. The market for both military and medical is small and does not benefit from volume pricing conditions existing in other industries.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, the external AC-DC power supply market maintain strong developed trend due to the numerous applications which developed rapidly, such as mobile communications, consumer electronics, computers, etc.

The worldwide market for External AC-DC Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.1% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the External AC-DC Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Delta(Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson(Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

<5W

5 – 10W

11- 50W

51 – 100W

100 – 250W

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer

Telecom/datacomm

Industrial

Medical

LED lighting

Wireless power & charging

Military & aerospace

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyse global External AC-DC Power Supply status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of External AC-DC Power Supply are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global External AC-DC Power Supply market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global External AC-DC Power Supply market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

What are the trends influencing the performance of the External AC-DC Power Supply market? What restraints will players operating in the External AC-DC Power Supply market encounter? What requirements are the leading manufacturers trying to cater to by the foreseeable timeframe 2025? What characteristics do the customers look for while purchasing External AC-DC Power Supply ? Who are your chief market rivals? How will the competitive scenario look like between the foreseeable period2019 to 2025? What prospects can paramount players look up in the upcoming years? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

