Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regulations, Restraints, Threats and Opportunities in the Near Future.

United States ranks the top in terms of sales volume of Fire Retardant Treated Wood worldwide, it consists of 30.81% of the national market in 2017. Europe comes the second, with 24.47% of the global market. All the other regions combined occupies 44.72% of the global Fire Retardant Treated Wood market.

Lonza ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Fire Retardant Treated Wood, occupies 11.54% of the global market share in 2017; While, Hoover Treated Wood Products, with a market share of 7.80%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 80.66% of the global market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Fire Retardant Treated Wood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Fire Retardant Treated Wood market includes:

Hoover Treated Wood Products

Lonza

Koppers

Foreco

Flameproof Companies

Viance

Mets? Wood

Shuyang Sen Qiya

Fire Retardant Treated Wood Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Flame Spread 5-15(Including 15)

Flame Spread 15-25

Market segment by Application, split into

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Fire Retardant Treated Wood status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fire Retardant Treated Wood are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

