Garage Door Opener Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regulations, Restraints, Threats and Opportunities in the Near Future.

Scope of the Report:

The global Garage Door Opener industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 31.02% of total industry revenue in 2015, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, SOMMER Group, LiftLogix, Teckentrup, Marantec, Skylink, H?rmann, CAME, and Dalian Seaside among others.

Worldwide, home garages was the largest consumer of Garage Door Opener, which is responsible for about 79.39 percent of Garage Door Opener consumption in 2016. The remaining 20.61 percent was consumed for Underground and Collective Garages.

The worldwide market for Garage Door Opener is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1290 million US$ in 2024, from 1110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Garage Door Opener in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Garage Door Opener market includes:

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door

SOMMER Group

LiftLogix

Teckentrup

Marantec

Skylink

H?rmann

CAME

Dalian Seaside

Superlift

Raynon

Foresee

GTO Access Systems

ADH Guardian

Goalway Technology

Culmination Family Profession

DECKO

Baisheng Gate

Dalian Master Door

Garage Door Opener Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Belt Drive Openers

Chain Drive Openers

Screw Drive Openers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Garages

Underground & Collective Garages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Garage Door Opener status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Garage Door Opener are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

