Hair Dye Market Size, Share, Applications, Regions, Top Companies, Trends, Market Drivers and Forecast till 2026

Hair dyeing or hair coloring is the practice of changing the natural hair color. Hair coloring is basically of 3 types: Permanent, Semi-permanent and Temporary. Often, the prime reason for hair coloring is cosmetic and enhancement of natural beauty. Hair coloring is extremely popular and various shades of hair dye are offered by almost every leading cosmetic brand. About 75% of women in the US dye their hair.

Consumers use hair color and dye not only to cover gray hair but also to make a style statement. Consumers’ desire to look fashionable is thus driving the hair color market. L’Or?al, the leader in the hair color market, markets its products as “Beauty for all.” The company has endorsed many celebrities and beauty experts (so-called brand ambassadors) for product promotion and advertising across different regions. The hair color market has also seen similar revenue from the middle-class population.

Global Hair Dye Industry mainly concentrates on North America and Europe. The Global leading players in this market are L’Or?al Paris, Garnier, Henkel, Liese, Goldwell, Wella, Clairol, HOYU, Shiseido, Godrej and a few others.

The worldwide market for Hair Dye is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 40800 million US$ in 2024, from 24700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Hair Dye in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Hair Dye market includes:

L’Or?al Paris

Garnier

Henkel

Liese

Goldwell

Wella

Clairol

HOYU

Shiseido

Godrej

Hair Dye Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Temporary Hair Dye

Semi- & Demi-Permanent Hair Dye

Permanent Hair Dye

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Use

Commercial Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Hair Dye status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hair Dye are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Hair Dye market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Hair Dye market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

