Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Micron Technology

Artificial intelligence in healthcare uses the complex algorithms for the analysis of complicated medical data. With Artificial Intelligence the conclusions can be approximated without human intervention. It provides well defines output, and enhances the ability to gain information. In addition to this, AI recognises the patterns and makes own logic out of it. Artificial Intelligence is used in diagnosis, treatment development, drug development, personalised medicine, patient monitoring and care. It has various benefits such as cost reduction, and patient satisfaction.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Micron Technology (United States), General Electric (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), AiCure (United States), APIXIO, Inc. (United States), Atomwise, Inc. (United States) and Butterfly Network, Inc, (United States).

Market Drivers

Increasing need of improved health care services is fuelling the market. The balance between patients and workforce is becoming difficult in countries like India, and China. In this situations AI can help the workers to achieve their tasks. This contributes towards bridging the gap between workforce and patients

Market Trend

Adoption of AI in Drug Discovery, Medical Imaging Industry, Precision Medicine and Other Field

Technological Advancements in Data Analytics

Opportunities

Rising Need to have Personalised Treatments

Increasing Need to Accelerate Healthcare Delivery Services

Restraints

Reluctance to Adopt AI Based Technologies in Developing Economies

Affordability Issue Due to High Capital Requirement

Challenges

Difficulty in Deployment Artificial Intelligence

The Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Patient data and Risk analysis, Inpatient care & Hospital Management, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Drug Discovery, Others), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Querying Method), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, Healthcare Payers, Others)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

