Instant Noodle Market Recent Trends and Developments, by Type, by Product, Regional growth, Profit Margin, Market size, Revenue and Sales over the Forecast Period 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Instant Noodle market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Instant Noodle market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Instant Noodle market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Instant Noodle market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Instant Noodle market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Instant Noodle market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Instant Noodle market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Instant Noodle market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Instant Noodle market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Instant Noodle market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Instant Noodle market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Instant Noodle Market Research Report: Nissin Foods, Unilever, Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, BaiXiang Food, MasterKong, Toyo Suisan, Thai President Foods, Sanyo Foods, Samyang Food, Premier Foods, Ottogi, Nongshim, Nestle, Indofood, Ajinomoto Group, Chaudhary Group, Capital Foods, Buitoni, Korea Yakult, Monde Nissin, Patanjali Ayurved, Symingtons, KOKA Noodles, Fukushima Foods, COFCO, Tat Hui Foods, Paldo

Global Instant Noodle Market Segmentation by Product: Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Instant Noodle Market Segmentation by Application: Home & Office, Restaurant, Other

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Instant Noodle market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Instant Noodle market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Instant Noodle market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Instant Noodle markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Instant Noodle markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Instant Noodle market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Instant Noodle market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Instant Noodle market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Instant Noodle market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Instant Noodle market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Instant Noodle market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Instant Noodle market?

Table of Contents

1 Instant Noodle Market Overview

1.1 Instant Noodle Product Overview

1.2 Instant Noodle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fried

1.2.2 Non-fried

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Instant Noodle Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Instant Noodle Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Instant Noodle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Instant Noodle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Instant Noodle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Instant Noodle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Instant Noodle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Instant Noodle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Instant Noodle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Instant Noodle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Instant Noodle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Instant Noodle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Instant Noodle Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Instant Noodle Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Instant Noodle Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Instant Noodle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Instant Noodle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Instant Noodle Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Instant Noodle Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Instant Noodle as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Instant Noodle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Instant Noodle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Instant Noodle Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Instant Noodle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Instant Noodle Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Instant Noodle Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Instant Noodle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Instant Noodle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Instant Noodle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Instant Noodle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Instant Noodle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Instant Noodle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Instant Noodle by Application

4.1 Instant Noodle Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home & Office

4.1.2 Restaurant

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Instant Noodle Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Instant Noodle Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Instant Noodle Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Instant Noodle Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Instant Noodle by Application

4.5.2 Europe Instant Noodle by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Instant Noodle by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle by Application

5 North America Instant Noodle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Instant Noodle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Instant Noodle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Instant Noodle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Instant Noodle Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Instant Noodle Business

10.1 Nissin Foods

10.1.1 Nissin Foods Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nissin Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Nissin Foods Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nissin Foods Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.1.5 Nissin Foods Recent Development

10.2 Unilever

10.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.2.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Unilever Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.3 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation

10.3.1 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.3.5 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Recent Development

10.4 BaiXiang Food

10.4.1 BaiXiang Food Corporation Information

10.4.2 BaiXiang Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BaiXiang Food Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BaiXiang Food Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.4.5 BaiXiang Food Recent Development

10.5 MasterKong

10.5.1 MasterKong Corporation Information

10.5.2 MasterKong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 MasterKong Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 MasterKong Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.5.5 MasterKong Recent Development

10.6 Toyo Suisan

10.6.1 Toyo Suisan Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toyo Suisan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Toyo Suisan Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toyo Suisan Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.6.5 Toyo Suisan Recent Development

10.7 Thai President Foods

10.7.1 Thai President Foods Corporation Information

10.7.2 Thai President Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Thai President Foods Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Thai President Foods Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.7.5 Thai President Foods Recent Development

10.8 Sanyo Foods

10.8.1 Sanyo Foods Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sanyo Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sanyo Foods Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sanyo Foods Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.8.5 Sanyo Foods Recent Development

10.9 Samyang Food

10.9.1 Samyang Food Corporation Information

10.9.2 Samyang Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Samyang Food Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Samyang Food Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.9.5 Samyang Food Recent Development

10.10 Premier Foods

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Instant Noodle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Premier Foods Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Premier Foods Recent Development

10.11 Ottogi

10.11.1 Ottogi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ottogi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ottogi Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ottogi Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.11.5 Ottogi Recent Development

10.12 Nongshim

10.12.1 Nongshim Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nongshim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nongshim Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nongshim Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.12.5 Nongshim Recent Development

10.13 Nestle

10.13.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nestle Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nestle Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.13.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.14 Indofood

10.14.1 Indofood Corporation Information

10.14.2 Indofood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Indofood Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Indofood Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.14.5 Indofood Recent Development

10.15 Ajinomoto Group

10.15.1 Ajinomoto Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ajinomoto Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Ajinomoto Group Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ajinomoto Group Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.15.5 Ajinomoto Group Recent Development

10.16 Chaudhary Group

10.16.1 Chaudhary Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chaudhary Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Chaudhary Group Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Chaudhary Group Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.16.5 Chaudhary Group Recent Development

10.17 Capital Foods

10.17.1 Capital Foods Corporation Information

10.17.2 Capital Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Capital Foods Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Capital Foods Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.17.5 Capital Foods Recent Development

10.18 Buitoni

10.18.1 Buitoni Corporation Information

10.18.2 Buitoni Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Buitoni Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Buitoni Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.18.5 Buitoni Recent Development

10.19 Korea Yakult

10.19.1 Korea Yakult Corporation Information

10.19.2 Korea Yakult Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Korea Yakult Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Korea Yakult Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.19.5 Korea Yakult Recent Development

10.20 Monde Nissin

10.20.1 Monde Nissin Corporation Information

10.20.2 Monde Nissin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Monde Nissin Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Monde Nissin Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.20.5 Monde Nissin Recent Development

10.21 Patanjali Ayurved

10.21.1 Patanjali Ayurved Corporation Information

10.21.2 Patanjali Ayurved Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Patanjali Ayurved Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Patanjali Ayurved Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.21.5 Patanjali Ayurved Recent Development

10.22 Symingtons

10.22.1 Symingtons Corporation Information

10.22.2 Symingtons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Symingtons Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Symingtons Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.22.5 Symingtons Recent Development

10.23 KOKA Noodles

10.23.1 KOKA Noodles Corporation Information

10.23.2 KOKA Noodles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 KOKA Noodles Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 KOKA Noodles Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.23.5 KOKA Noodles Recent Development

10.24 Fukushima Foods

10.24.1 Fukushima Foods Corporation Information

10.24.2 Fukushima Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Fukushima Foods Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Fukushima Foods Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.24.5 Fukushima Foods Recent Development

10.25 COFCO

10.25.1 COFCO Corporation Information

10.25.2 COFCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 COFCO Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 COFCO Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.25.5 COFCO Recent Development

10.26 Tat Hui Foods

10.26.1 Tat Hui Foods Corporation Information

10.26.2 Tat Hui Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Tat Hui Foods Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Tat Hui Foods Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.26.5 Tat Hui Foods Recent Development

10.27 Paldo

10.27.1 Paldo Corporation Information

10.27.2 Paldo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Paldo Instant Noodle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Paldo Instant Noodle Products Offered

10.27.5 Paldo Recent Development

11 Instant Noodle Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Instant Noodle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Instant Noodle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

