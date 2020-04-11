Matcha Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Matcha market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Matcha market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Matcha market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Matcha market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Matcha market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Matcha market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Matcha market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Matcha market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Matcha market.

Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Matcha Market Research Report: AIYA America, The AOI Tea Company, Ippodo Tea, DoMatcha, Encha, Midori Spring Ltd., Vivid Vitality Ltd., Garden To Cup Organics, TEAJA Organic, Jade Monk LLC., ITO EN, LTD.

Global Matcha Market Segmentation by Product: Bacteria, Yeasts, Moulds

Global Matcha Market Segmentation by Application: Regular tea, Matcha beverages, Food, Personal care

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Matcha market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Matcha market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Matcha market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Matcha markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Matcha markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Matcha market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Matcha market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Matcha market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Matcha market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Matcha market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Matcha market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Matcha market?

Table of Contents

1 Matcha Market Overview

1.1 Matcha Product Overview

1.2 Matcha Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ceremonial

1.2.2 Classic

1.2.3 Culinary

1.3 Global Matcha Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Matcha Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Matcha Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Matcha Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Matcha Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Matcha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Matcha Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Matcha Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Matcha Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Matcha Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Matcha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Matcha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Matcha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Matcha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Matcha Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Matcha Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Matcha Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Matcha Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Matcha Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Matcha Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Matcha Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Matcha Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Matcha Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Matcha as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Matcha Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Matcha Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Matcha Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Matcha Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Matcha Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Matcha Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Matcha Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Matcha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Matcha Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Matcha Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Matcha Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Matcha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Matcha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Matcha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Matcha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Matcha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Matcha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Matcha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Matcha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Matcha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Matcha Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Matcha Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Matcha by Application

4.1 Matcha Segment by Application

4.1.1 Regular tea

4.1.2 Matcha beverages

4.1.3 Food

4.1.4 Personal care

4.2 Global Matcha Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Matcha Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Matcha Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Matcha Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Matcha by Application

4.5.2 Europe Matcha by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Matcha by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Matcha by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Matcha by Application

5 North America Matcha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Matcha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Matcha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Matcha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Matcha Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Matcha Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Matcha Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Matcha Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Matcha Business

10.1 AIYA America

10.1.1 AIYA America Corporation Information

10.1.2 AIYA America Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AIYA America Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AIYA America Matcha Products Offered

10.1.5 AIYA America Recent Development

10.2 The AOI Tea Company

10.2.1 The AOI Tea Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 The AOI Tea Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 The AOI Tea Company Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 The AOI Tea Company Recent Development

10.3 Ippodo Tea

10.3.1 Ippodo Tea Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ippodo Tea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ippodo Tea Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ippodo Tea Matcha Products Offered

10.3.5 Ippodo Tea Recent Development

10.4 DoMatcha

10.4.1 DoMatcha Corporation Information

10.4.2 DoMatcha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 DoMatcha Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DoMatcha Matcha Products Offered

10.4.5 DoMatcha Recent Development

10.5 Encha

10.5.1 Encha Corporation Information

10.5.2 Encha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Encha Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Encha Matcha Products Offered

10.5.5 Encha Recent Development

10.6 Midori Spring Ltd.

10.6.1 Midori Spring Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Midori Spring Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Midori Spring Ltd. Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Midori Spring Ltd. Matcha Products Offered

10.6.5 Midori Spring Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Vivid Vitality Ltd.

10.7.1 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Matcha Products Offered

10.7.5 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Garden To Cup Organics

10.8.1 Garden To Cup Organics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Garden To Cup Organics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Garden To Cup Organics Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Garden To Cup Organics Matcha Products Offered

10.8.5 Garden To Cup Organics Recent Development

10.9 TEAJA Organic

10.9.1 TEAJA Organic Corporation Information

10.9.2 TEAJA Organic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TEAJA Organic Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TEAJA Organic Matcha Products Offered

10.9.5 TEAJA Organic Recent Development

10.10 Jade Monk LLC.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Matcha Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jade Monk LLC. Matcha Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jade Monk LLC. Recent Development

10.11 ITO EN, LTD.

10.11.1 ITO EN, LTD. Corporation Information

10.11.2 ITO EN, LTD. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ITO EN, LTD. Matcha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ITO EN, LTD. Matcha Products Offered

10.11.5 ITO EN, LTD. Recent Development

11 Matcha Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Matcha Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Matcha Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

