Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth during 2020-2026

Scope of the Report:

In the production market, North America is the largest supplier of remote terminal unit at a market share more than 30%. While it is also the largest consumption market, followed by Europe and China.

China is the emerging market of remote terminal unit in smart grid. With the fast development of smart grid industry in China, the market size of remote terminal unit is also larger and larger. In 2015, the production market share of China in the global is about 11.26% while the consumption market share is about 12.10%.

Now, the remote terminal unit market in developed regions like USA and Europe is mature, while the growth rate of remote terminal unit market in developing regions like Asia will be faster. It is expected that the production and consumption market share Asia area occupied will be larger in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid market includes:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Iskra Sistemi

General Electric

Honeywell

Schweitzer Engineering

Red Lion

Wescon Group

Dongfang Electronics

Nari Group

TopRank

Prestigious Discovery

Arliscoputra Hantama

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Small size

Medium size

Large size

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Plant

Company Power Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

