Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Expects to See Significant Growth During 2020-2026

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.12% share in 2017. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.26%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

