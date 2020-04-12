Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Going to Boom | Biggest Opportunity of 2020

Heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco products are electronic devices which only heat the tobacco at relatively lower temperatures to produce flavored nicotine vapor. Contrasting to conventional cigarettes, HNB products do not burn the tobacco, so the level of harmful chemicals are considerably lower than that of conventional cigarettes. These are also known as an electrically-heated smoking system or a heated tobacco product. Commercially available HNB systems include glo, IQOS, as well as use, among others. HNB products aim for a position between combustible tobacco smoking & electronic cigarettes those vaporize nicotine suspended in humectants. The heat-not-burn tobacco product is less harmful than conventional Tabaco smoking claimed by manufacturers of heat-not-burn tobacco product, but there is no reliable evidence to support these claimsHeat-Not-Burn. Heat-not-burn products, also known as heated tobacco products, only heat tobacco. High demand from people who are trying to quit smoking is boosting the market. Additionally, the lower cost of HNB and an increasing number of organized retailing outlets are the key drivers for the market. However, government regulation from many regional governments is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Philip Morris International (United States), British American Tobacco (United Kingdom),PAX Labs (United States),Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC (Finland),Japan Tobacco (Japan),Sampoerna (Indonesia),Imperial Brands (United States),Altria (United States),China tobacco (China),Pro Link Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan),Telkom Indonesia (Indonesia),SHENZHEN AVBAD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China),Gudang Garam (Indonesia),Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation (South Korea)

Growing Consumer Awareness about Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products as an Alternative to Directly Smoking Tobacco

Growing Purchasing Power around the Globe

An increasing number of organized retailing outlets of Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products

Increasing Millennial Population

Lower Taxes on Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products as Compare to Conventional Tabaco Products

Availability of Substitutes Such as Directly Smoking Tobacco Products and E-Cigarettes

High Number of Rules and Regulation on Tabaco Products from Regional Governments

Unfavorable Government Regulations and Health Risk of Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Cigarettes

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products are Injurious to Health and Increasing Health Awareness across Globe is limiting the Growth of The Market

On the basis of geographical regions, the «Keyword» Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

