Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Market Future Scope, New investment, Regional Analysis, Upcoming Business Opportunities and Global Forecasts to 2026

The global production of hexachloroethane increased from 9029 tons in 2013 to 10424 tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.07%. In 2017, the global hexachloroethane market is led by India. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of hexachloroethane are concentrated in India and China. Scottish Chemical Industries is the world leader, holding 31.5% production market share in 2017. The global hexachloroethane market that was valued at US$ 11.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to be worth US$ 13.9 million by the end of 2024, registering growth at a CAGR of 3.16%.

HCE is a halogenated hydrocarbon consisting of six chlorines attached to an ethane backbone. HCE was produced in the United States from 1921 to 1967. Now, almost all production plants are located in India and China. HCE is primarily used in the military for smoke pots, smoke grenades, and pyrotechnic devices. In the past, HCE was used as antihelminthic for the treatment of sheep flukes, but is no longer used for this purpose since the FDA withdrew approval for this use in 1971. HCE has also been used as a polymer additive, a moth repellant, a plasticizer for cellulose esters, and an insecticide solvent, and in metallurgy for refining aluminum alloys. About 57 % of the quantity produced is used for the production of smoke screen preparations. The remaining 43 % is sold to customers (downstream users). Metal and Alloy Production applications or Agriculture applications accounted for 23% and 9% of the share of consumption volumes. In developed countries, a number of other past uses of hexachloroethane have been identified, but many of these likely have been discontinued or involve the use of only limited quantities. Therefore, consumption in the United States, Europe and Japan is minimal.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) market includes:

Scottish Chemical Industries

Teja Matallurgicals and Chemicals

Changshu Zhenfu New Materials

Nantong Donggang Chemical

Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

99.0% Purity

99.5% Purity

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Smoke Screen Preparations

Metal and Alloy Production

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyse global Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America.

