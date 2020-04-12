Latest Trending Report on High Density Interconnect Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2023 | Unimicron, Compeq Co, TTM Technologies, Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik, Zhen Ding Tech, IBIDEN and Others.

According to Market Study Report, High Density Interconnect Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the High Density Interconnect Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the High Density Interconnect Market.

High Density Interconnect Market

Pages-130

Profile-20

Tables-68

Figure-39

The High Density Interconnect (HDI) Market is expected to grow from US$ 9.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 16.9 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018 to 2023. A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increasing adoption of advanced electronics and safety measures in the automotive vertical and growing demand for smart consumer electronics and wearable devices.

“The HDI market for the telecommunications end-user segment to hold the largest share during the forecast period”

The telecommunications end-user segment is expected to hold the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing usage of HDI PCBs in communications devices, such as smart phones, and in communications equipment, such as routers, switches, and modems. The telecommunications end-user segment requires high frequency of operation and high number of signal layers which is achieved through HDI.

“10+ Layers HDI to hold the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period”

10+ layers HDI is likely to continue accounting for the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to 10+ Layers HDIs being used in a wide range of devices, such as high-reliability automotive products, high-density mobile devices, and IoT modules. 10+ layers HDI offer benefits such as small size, lightweight construction, and enhanced flexibility.

“APAC to hold the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the HDI market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing application of HDI in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare verticals in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. It is also due to the extension of telecommunications networks in China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and other developing countries in APAC.

Top Companies Profiled in the High Density Interconnect Market:

Unimicron (Taiwan)

Compeq Co. (Taiwan)

TTM Technologies (US)

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (Austria)

Zhen Ding Tech. (Taiwan)

IBIDEN (Japan)

MEIKO ELECTRONICS Co. (Japan)

FUJITSU INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGIES (Japan)

Tripod Technology Corp. (Taiwan)

Unitech (Taiwan)

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS (South Korea)

Daeduck GDS Co (South Korea)

DAP Corp. (South Korea)

Korea Circuit (South Korea)

CMK (Japan)

NCAB Group (Sweden)

SIERRA CIRCUITS (US)

Multek (Hong Kong)

Competitive Landscape of High Density Interconnect Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Product Excellence

5 Business Excellence

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Partnerships

6.2 Expansions

Research Coverage:

The High Density Interconnect Market has been segmented, based on product, into 4–6 Layers HDI, 8–10 Layers HDI, and 10+ Layers HDI. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and others (industrial and instrumentation and aerospace and defense). The HDI market, based on application, has been segmented into automotive electronics, computer and display, communications devices and equipment, audio/audiovisual devices, connected devices, wearable devices, and others.