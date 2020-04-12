Pressure Switch Market by Type (Electromechanical, Solid State), Pressure Range (Below 100 bar, 100–400 bar, Above 400 bar), Application (HVAC, Monitoring & Control, Safety & Alarm Systems, Hydraulics & Pneumatics)

According to Market Study Report, Pressure Switch Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Pressure Switch Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Pressure Switch Market.

The Pressure Switch Market is projected to reach US$ 2.09 Billion by 2023, from an estimated US$ 1.69 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.39%, from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for pressure switches in the transportation sector and the increasing focus on process automation.

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Danfoss (Denmark)

Schlumberger (US)

Parker (US)

“The solid-state segment is expected to be the fastest growing pressure switch market from 2018 to 2023.”

The solid-state segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, during the forecast period. The solid-state pressure switches are used in various applications such as white goods, medical equipment, process control, automobile, and lubricant monitoring. The solid-state pressure switches provide higher level of precision and longer lifecycle, better accuracy, broad frequency response, high resistance to shock and vibration, and improved capability to handle a wide range of system pressure, there by driving the demand for the solid-state segment in the pressure switch market.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest growing market for pressure switch.”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for pressure switches in 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. China accounted for the largest share of the pressure switch market in the Asia Pacific region in 2017. The country showed a significant growth from its manufacturing sector and had a major share of the passenger car production segment in 2017 in the region.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To strategically analyze the pressure switch market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market

with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market To provide detailed information about major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the growth of the pressure switch market with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, partnership & collaboration, and contracts & agreements, in the pressure switch industry

