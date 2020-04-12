Protective Films Market by Class (Adhesive-Coated, Self-Adhesive), Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate)- Global Forecast to 2022
According to Market Study Report, Protective Films Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Protective Films Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Protective Films Market.
The Protective Films Market is projected to reach US$ 17.57 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2017 to 2022.This report spread across 152 Pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.
#Key Players- Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), 3M (US), Chargeurs (France), DuPont (US), Arkema (France), Avery Dennison (US), Polifilm Group (Germany), and Hitachi Chemical (Japan).
“Among the classes of protective films, adhesive-coated protective films are projected to account for largest market share during the forecast period”
The adhesive-coated segment protective films market is projected to account for the largest share amongst the different classes of protective films. Adhesive-coated protective films based on common polymers such as polyethylene, propylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyethylene terephthalate, among others, belonging to the polyolefin class are the most commonly used protective films.
“Asia Pacific is projected to lead the protective films market during the forecast period”
The Asia Pacific is the largest market for protective films, and is led by countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and others. The demand for protective films in the region is mainly driven by the growing consumption in the building and construction, transportation, and the electronics industries.
The Distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
- By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 17%
- By Designation: C-Level – 17%, Director Level – 33%, and Others – 50%
- By Region: North America – 25%, Asia Pacific – 50%, and Europe– 25%
The Study Objectives of this report are:
- To estimate and forecast the market size on the basis of five regions, namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
- To analyze and forecast the global protective films market, in terms of value (USD million)
- To provide detailed information about the key growth factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market
- To analyze and forecast the size of the market on the basis of, class, type, and end-use industries
- To estimate and forecast the market size for protective films at the country-level in each of the regions
- To analyze the market opportunities and competitive landscapes of the stakeholders and market leaders
- To analyze competitive developments such as new product developments, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures & partnerships in the protective films market
