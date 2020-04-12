Robotic Welding Market Expected to Grow at 5.96 Billion In Revenue by 2023
According to Market Study Report, Robotic Welding Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Robotic Welding Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Robotic Welding Market.
The Robotic Welding Market is projected to reach US$ 5.96 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.91%, from 2018 to 2023. Increasing implementation of Industry 4.0 revolution and increasing need for scalability in manufacturing units in developing economies to meet growing demand for various products.
Top Companies profiled in the Robotic Welding Market:
- Yaskawa (Japan)
- Kuka (Germany)
- Fanuc (Japan)
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Panasonic (Japan)
Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global robotic welding market during the forecast period due to the increase automation in China. The country is the largest market in Asia Pacific and is focused on adopting welding robots in all possible industries. The country has launched “Made in China 2025” which will drive the growth of welding robots in the country. Other key markets in Asia Pacific are Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Thailand. Japan and Taiwan are known for their electricals and electronics products.
The Robotic Welding Market has been further segmented, based on end-user, into automotive & transportation, electricals & electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is expected to be the largest market due to high growth of vehicles in developing economies. Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Iran have a high demand for vehicles which would contribute to the growth of the spot welding segment.
The Study Objectives of this report are:
- To forecast the expansion of the robotic welding industry with respect to the main regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World)
- To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the robotic welding market by type, end-user, payload, and region
- To strategically analyze the robotic welding market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contribution to the market
- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders
- To analyze competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and expansions in the robotic welding industry
Target Audience for Robotic Welding Market
- Government institutions
- Forums, alliances, and associations
- Market research and consulting firms
- System integrator companies
- Welding robot manufacturers and suppliers
- Technology investors
- Welding material suppliers
Research Coverage:
The report provides a picture of the robotic welding market across the automotive & transportation segment and different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as type, end-user, payload , and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
