Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market :Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2026

Water and wastewater treatment chemicals is a valuable resource for managers, scientists, plant operators and others interested in chemical water and wastewater. Currently, there are many kinds of water and wastewater treatment chemical products, including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others. Flocculants & coagulants and corrosion inhibitors are major types. In 2017, global flocculants & coagulants used in water and wastewater treatment amount is 15360.1 K MT, which account for 46.75% of global total water and wastewater treatment chemicals.

Generally, water and wastewater treatment chemicals are used in papermaking waste water treatment, industrial water treatment, drinking water treatment and cooling water treatment etc. Industrial water treatment is largest application field, followed by papermaking waste water treatment industry.

The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market includes:

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

