Acrylic Sheets Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2026| Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa, Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Acrylic Sheets market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Acrylic Sheets market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Acrylic Sheets market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Acrylic Sheets market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Acrylic Sheets market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Acrylic Sheets market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylic Sheets Market Research Report: Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa, Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp, Unigel Group, Donchamp, Jumei, Jiushixing, Guang Shun Plastic, Shen Chuen Acrylic, Raychung Acrylic, Asia Poly, Elastin, GARY Acrylic Xishun
Global Acrylic Sheets Market by Type: Extruded Acrylic Sheet, Cast Acrylic Sheet
Global Acrylic Sheets Market by Application: Automotive and Transport, Building and Construction, Light and Signage, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Acrylic Sheets market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Acrylic Sheets market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Acrylic Sheets market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- What will be the size of the global Acrylic Sheets market in 2025?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Acrylic Sheets market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Acrylic Sheets market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Acrylic Sheets market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Acrylic Sheets market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Acrylic Sheets market?
Table Of Content
1 Acrylic Sheets Market Overview
1.1 Acrylic Sheets Product Overview
1.2 Acrylic Sheets Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Extruded Acrylic Sheet
1.2.2 Cast Acrylic Sheet
1.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Acrylic Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Acrylic Sheets Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Acrylic Sheets Industry
1.5.1.1 Acrylic Sheets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Acrylic Sheets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Acrylic Sheets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Sheets Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Sheets Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Acrylic Sheets Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Acrylic Sheets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Sheets Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Sheets as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Sheets Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Sheets Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Acrylic Sheets Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Acrylic Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Acrylic Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Acrylic Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Acrylic Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Acrylic Sheets by Application
4.1 Acrylic Sheets Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive and Transport
4.1.2 Building and Construction
4.1.3 Light and Signage
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Acrylic Sheets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Acrylic Sheets by Application
4.5.2 Europe Acrylic Sheets by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Acrylic Sheets by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets by Application
5 North America Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Acrylic Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Sheets Business
10.1 Evonik
10.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information
10.1.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Evonik Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Evonik Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.1.5 Evonik Recent Development
10.2 Mitsubishi Rayon
10.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Evonik Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.2.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development
10.3 Altuglas (Arkema)
10.3.1 Altuglas (Arkema) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Altuglas (Arkema) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Altuglas (Arkema) Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.3.5 Altuglas (Arkema) Recent Development
10.4 Polycasa
10.4.1 Polycasa Corporation Information
10.4.2 Polycasa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Polycasa Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Polycasa Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.4.5 Polycasa Recent Development
10.5 Plaskolite
10.5.1 Plaskolite Corporation Information
10.5.2 Plaskolite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Plaskolite Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.5.5 Plaskolite Recent Development
10.6 Taixing Donchamp
10.6.1 Taixing Donchamp Corporation Information
10.6.2 Taixing Donchamp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.6.5 Taixing Donchamp Recent Development
10.7 Unigel Group
10.7.1 Unigel Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Unigel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Unigel Group Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.7.5 Unigel Group Recent Development
10.8 Donchamp
10.8.1 Donchamp Corporation Information
10.8.2 Donchamp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Donchamp Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Donchamp Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.8.5 Donchamp Recent Development
10.9 Jumei
10.9.1 Jumei Corporation Information
10.9.2 Jumei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Jumei Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Jumei Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.9.5 Jumei Recent Development
10.10 Jiushixing
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Acrylic Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Jiushixing Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Jiushixing Recent Development
10.11 Guang Shun Plastic
10.11.1 Guang Shun Plastic Corporation Information
10.11.2 Guang Shun Plastic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Guang Shun Plastic Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Guang Shun Plastic Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.11.5 Guang Shun Plastic Recent Development
10.12 Shen Chuen Acrylic
10.12.1 Shen Chuen Acrylic Corporation Information
10.12.2 Shen Chuen Acrylic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Shen Chuen Acrylic Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Shen Chuen Acrylic Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.12.5 Shen Chuen Acrylic Recent Development
10.13 Raychung Acrylic
10.13.1 Raychung Acrylic Corporation Information
10.13.2 Raychung Acrylic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Raychung Acrylic Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Raychung Acrylic Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.13.5 Raychung Acrylic Recent Development
10.14 Asia Poly
10.14.1 Asia Poly Corporation Information
10.14.2 Asia Poly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Asia Poly Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Asia Poly Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.14.5 Asia Poly Recent Development
10.15 Elastin
10.15.1 Elastin Corporation Information
10.15.2 Elastin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Elastin Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Elastin Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.15.5 Elastin Recent Development
10.16 GARY Acrylic Xishun
10.16.1 GARY Acrylic Xishun Corporation Information
10.16.2 GARY Acrylic Xishun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 GARY Acrylic Xishun Acrylic Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 GARY Acrylic Xishun Acrylic Sheets Products Offered
10.16.5 GARY Acrylic Xishun Recent Development
11 Acrylic Sheets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Acrylic Sheets Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Acrylic Sheets Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
