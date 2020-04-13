Aerospace Plastics Market by Polymer Type (PEEK, PMMA, PC, PPS, ABS), Application (Cabin Windows & windshield, Cabin Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins)- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global aerospace plastics market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The aerospace plastics market is projected to grow from US$ 14.7 Billion in 2018 to US$ 20.7 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight and more efficient aircraft, increasing passenger transportation due to affordable carriers in emerging regions, replacement of old aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft, and growth of the aviation industry in developing economies.

Commercial aircraft is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2018 and 2023. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the number of deliveries of commercial aircraft, which is expected to create significant demand for aerospace plastics, globally, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aerospace plastics market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing middle-classes, increasing per capita income, and rise in GDP of the economies here.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

To forecast the market size in terms of value and volume with respect to 5 main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with their key countries

To define, describe, and forecast the aerospace plastics market based on aircraft type, application, polymer type, and region

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, and agreements activities in the aerospace plastics industry

To strategically profile the key players operating in the aerospace plastics industry and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

Top Key Players in the ” Aerospace Plastics Market”

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Victrex (UK)

Drake Plastics Ltd. (US)

Solvay (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik (Germany)

