App Analytics Market by Application (User Analytics, Revenue Analytics, Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics, and App Performance Analytics & Operations)- Global Forecast to 2023

The global app analytics market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.05 Billion in 2018 to US$ 2.85 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the app analytics market include the growing demand of mobile and web apps, increasing use of smart phones for advertisements, and rising implementation of digital transformation strategies.

App analytics vendors offer app analytics software to manage financial products, investment options, and transaction details. The app analytics software helps organizations detect fraudulent transactions. Further, it assists banks in identifying business segments and offering customized solutions to build a long-term mobile payments strategy. The mobile and desktop-centric user platform has given rise to several mobile applications in the BFSI vertical.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth in the APAC region is attributed to the fact that it is witnessing a dynamic change in the adoption of analytics solutions and services across multiple verticals. The demand for the analytics solutions and services is growing across the region, due to the increasing volume of data and growing use of digital technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices.

Top Key Players in the ” App Analytics Market”

Google (US)

Yahoo (US)

AMAZON (US)

ADOBE (US)

IBM (US)

Segment (US)

TUNE (US)

Appsee (US)

Content Square (France)

Countly (UK)

Swrve (US)

Amplitude (US)

Localytics (US)

app Scatter (UK)

AppDynamics (US)

AppsFlyer (US)

Heap (US)

Mixpanel (US)

Kochava (US)

adjust (Germany)

MOENGAGE (US)

App Annie (US)

Apptentive (US)

Taplytics (US)

CleverTap (US)

