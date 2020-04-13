Australia Fuel Card Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The warehouse management systems market in Europe is expected to grow from $ 687.6 million in 2018 to $ 2,504.6 million in 2027, an annual growth rate of 15.9% between 2020 and 2027.”The growth in the e-commerce market leads to dramatic changes in the warehouse and strengthens the market for warehouse management systems. For example, many online retailers have had to speed up order fulfillment and shipping to maintain competition in the industry. As a result, companies need to work to achieve greater levels of control and transparency across their supply chains so that they not only keep pace with demand, but can move items into and out of the warehouse at the pace required by the industry. All of this must be done without sacrificing key performance indicators such as inventory reduction and customer satisfaction. These factors fuel the market for warehouse management systems in the forecast period.

The supply chain industry in Europe has undergone a dramatic change that is also having a significant impact on the basics of sales and storage. Most of these transformations are related to emerging technologies that have closed the gap between supply chain operations and customers. These digital changes, particularly those that have been impacted by the proliferation of e-commerce, have enabled customers in the region to achieve an immediate, real-time need effect on order fulfillment. Such effects on real-time demand in connection with the emerging business model to support multi-channel distribution are expected to spur demand for a highly adaptable and scalable warehouse management system (WMS).

Mentioned companies

• IBM Corporation

• PSI Software AG

• SAP SE

• Epicor Software Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• JDA Software Group, Inc.

• Infor Inc.

• Manhattan Associates

• PTC Inc.

• TECSYS

Traditionally, warehouse management has been very paper intensive, but the scenario has changed, and warehouse management systems are now almost fully automated and effective to help warehouse managers track products at various levels of the warehouse and sales processes. Other currently implemented WMS are relatively congruent and range from simple computer automation systems to more complex administration programs that offer advanced functions such as inventory management monitoring, order picking and advanced dock logistics facilities. The storage market in North America is well closed and includes numerous large and small warehouses, including 3PLs (3rd Part Logistics).

The presence of a number of large companies in Europe is driving the market for warehouse management systems. Increasing competition and a rapidly changing technology scenario for different companies require decision-making at a high level before new markets can be opened up or the established market for warehouse management systems can be established. Although the majority of investments and sales were concentrated in key markets for warehouse management systems such as the UK, Germany and France, the countries of Italy, Spain, Russia and a few CEE regions such as Poland, the Czech Republic, also recorded positive sales in 2016 Government focuses on the progress business for future infrastructure investments,

