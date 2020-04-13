Biostimulants market Expected to Grow at 4.9 Billion In Revenue by 2025
The Biostimulants Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.6 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.24%, to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2025. Access full report spread across 222 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.
“High price of amino acid contributes to its dominance in the global biostimulants market.”
Biostimulants encompass a diverse range of active ingredients, which includes microbial amendments, amino acids, humic acids, fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, and others (which include polysaccharides, trace minerals, and vitamins). These are most commonly used in formulations and have been acclaimed as biostimulant ingredients by the regulatory bodies and associations such as the European Biostimulant Industry Council (EBIC).
As per the industry experts, amino acids are expensive in comparison with other active ingredients. This is due to the high cost associated with the extraction and downstream formulation processesof amino acids. Humic substances are mentioned to be the least expensive of all active ingredients.
“The fruits & vegetables segment held the dominant market share in the biostimulants market, based on crop type.”
Biostimulants can be used for all major crop types across the globe. The major crops considered in the biostimulants market include melons, leafy vegetables, tomatoes, potatoes, cotton, corn, and wheat. The dosage and the impact of the product vary with respect to different crops.
“High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific biostimulants market during the forecast period.”
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered in this study. This is due to the requirement to increase crop yield and weak regulatory system, particularly in India and other Southeast Asian countries. Furthermore, many companies are investing in this region through organic and inorganic strategies.
#Key Players- BASF (Germany), Valagro (Italy), Bayer (Germany), UPL (India), Biolchim (Italy), Isagro (Italy), Italpollina (Italy), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Adama (Israel), Koppert (the Netherlands), Acadian Seaplants (Canada), Biovert (Spain), Haifa Group (Israel), Sapec (Portugal).
