Deodorants Market 2020-2026 Future Outlook || Key Players Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, L’OCCITANE, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Adidas, CavinKare Group,

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, L’OCCITANE, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Adidas, CavinKare Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Lion Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Global Fragrances, Shiseido Co.Ltd., EO Products, Green Tidings, Sundial Brands, Bubble and Bee Organic, Truly’s Natural Products.

Global deodorants market is expected to rise considerably while registering a health CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In 2018, the global Deodorants market size was xx billion US$ and it is expected to reach xx billion US$ by the end of 2025.

Market Drivers:

Rising global warming and temperature concerns requiring solutions to odour problems is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand among the younger population for new and innovative scented products is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increased concerns regarding the effects of deodorants on the temperature of human body is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding the infections and allergies related to the ingredients included in the deodorants on the human body is also expected to restrain the market growth

By Product Type: Sprays, Creams, Gels, Wipes, Roll-On, Sticks

By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Department Stores, On-Line Retail, Pharmacies, Specialist Retailers

Global Deodorants Market Geographic landscape

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

