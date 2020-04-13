Fleet Management Market by Solution (Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics and Reporting)- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Fleet Management Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Fleet Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 15.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 31.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 154 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Under the Solutions segment, the fleet analytics and reporting is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The fleet analytics and reporting solution assists fleet companies in making smarter decisions by unlocking the business value of information hidden within massive amounts of fleet data. Reporting helps in identifying the fleets with greater maintenance needs by providing intelligence on carbon emissions, vehicle statistics, fuel transactions, and previous maintenance records.

Under the services segment, the professional services segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, due to the demand for implementing solutions, integration of new technologies, and complexity of infrastructures. For these reasons, many businesses are offering professional services to their customers.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, due to the early adoption of fleet management solutions by fleet businesses across the region. The government regulations, such as ELD mandates, have proven to be a major factor driving the growth of the fleet management market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 35%, Managers–35%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW–10%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the revenue of the market’s segments with respect to 4 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

To define, describe, and forecast the global fleet management market by component (solutions [software and appliances] and services), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), service (professional services and managed services), and region.

by component (solutions [software and appliances] and services), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), service (professional services and managed services), and region. To provide detailed information about the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market’s subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the fleet management market

To analyze the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities, in the market

Competitive Landscape of Fleet Management Market:

Competitive Leadership Mapping

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators

Emerging Companies

Ranking of Key Players for the Fleet Management Market, 2018

Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup)

Progressive Companies

Responsive Companies

Dynamic Companies

Starting Blocks

#Key Players- ARI Fleet Management (US), Azuga (US), Chevin Fleet Solutions (Australia), Ctrack (US), Donlen Corporation (US), Geotab (Canada), GPS Insight (US), Masternaut (UK), MiX Telematics (South Africa), Nextraq (US), Teletrac Navman (US), Trimble (US), Verizon Connect (US), Wheels, Inc (US), Fleetroot (UAE).