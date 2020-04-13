Glass Filled Nylon Market by Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66), Manufacturing Process(Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding), Glass Filling and Region Global Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Glass Filled Nylon Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Glass Filled Nylon Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 8.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 10.8 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 121 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

‘Polyamide 6 based glass filled nylon is projected to register a higher CAGR, in terms of value and volume,between 2019 and 2024.’

Polyamide 6 is manufactured by a continuous process, preferably hydrolytic ring opening polymerization of caprolactam, which is made up of six carbons at 482 °F to 518 °F The 6 stands for the number of carbon atoms in a single amino residue, indicating repeated units. It is a semi-crystalline polyamide that has high tensile strength and elasticity. It also has a strong inter-chain bond of amide group polarity and hence exhibits superior properties such as rigidity, thermal resistance, and toughness.

The Automotive end-use industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.

The Automotive end-use industry is one of the prime consumers of glass filled nylon, globally, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The use of glass filled nylon in the automotive industry dates back to 1950. Glass filled nylon is primarily used in the automotive industry for weight reduction measure.

The Glass Filled Nylon Market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.

The Glass Filled Market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume,during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for glass filled nylon from the automotive, industrial, and electrical & electronics end-use industries. The booming electrical & electronics and construction industries are also responsible for the growth of the glass filled nylon market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type:Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 42%, and Tier 3-21%

By Designation: C level – 30%, Director level – 25%, and Others- 45%

By Region:North America – 20%, Europe – 27%, APAC-40%, MEA – 7%, and Latin America – 6%

#Key Players- BASF SE (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Lanxess (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Ensinger GmbH (Germany), Arkema (France), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Evonik (Germany), and Ascend Performance Materials (US).