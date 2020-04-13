GLOBAL DATA CENTER ACCELERATOR MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Data Center Accelerator Market is expected to register a CAGR of 49% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Data center accelerators help in rising demand for consumer-generated data, and due to the increasing use of AI-based services, the demand for AI-centric data centers will propel. Data centers accelerators help to increase the performance of data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the central processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. Data center accelerator poses an advanced compression architecture, proven compression techniques, and a CUA-compliant user interface in order to provide high-performance, easy-to-use data compression.

– The primary factor driving the growth of data center accelerator market is the increasing demand for cloud-based services and rising demand for AI in HPC data centers. Due to focus towards parallel computing in AI data centers, this market is growing at a rapid pace.

– There is limited AI hardware, and premium pricing of accelerators are hindering the growth of data center accelerator market. Integrating AI solutions with existing systems would be a tough task and will require well-funded in-house R&D and patent filing. Due to this, the data center accelerator market will further grow.

– Data center accelerators find applications in voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, motion detection etc.

Scope of the Global Data Center Accelerator Market Report

Data center accelerators are defined as hardware designed and used to process visual data. It is a hardware device or software program that improves the overall performance of the computer. Data center accelerators help to increase consumer-driven data demand and increase the use of AI-based services to drive demand for AI-centric data centers. These accelerators improve data center performance.

Key Market Trends

GPU Expected to Have Significant Growth

– GPUs can enhance performance for data center applications that require complex math functions and large data sets, such as parallel processing, SQL database calculation, image recognition, machine learning, and big data analysis.

– GPUs and FPGAs have been deployed in data center infrastructure at reasonable scale without direct connectivity between accelerators. GPU has its penetration in a wide range of industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, defense & intelligence, media & entertainment, industrial, and healthcare.

– Graphics processing units (GPUs) evolve rapidly to accelerate high performance for data parallel computing. Modern GPUs contain hundreds of processing units, capable of achieving high precision calculations. Constantly evolving graphics games augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gaining traction, and trending artificial intelligence (AI) are responsible for the increasing demand for GPUs.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific expected to have significant growth for the data center accelerator market due to the growth in China, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for data centers in China, as organizations seek enhanced connectivity and scalable solutions for their growing businesses.

– There is an increase in the investments by the Government of China to stimulate technological development, which has led to the large adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

– The emerging markets such as India and China are attracting more businesses; hence, large-scale cloud service providers are aggressively supporting the deployment of cloud-based data centers. There is high usage of mobile phones and cloud storage in this region and increasing awareness and efforts for improving energy efficiency is also driving the APAC data center accelerator market.Competitive Landscape

The data center accelerator market is fragmented and there are various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions to increase the growth of this market in the coming years. The companies operating in this market are investing a huge amount in research and development which is helping them to bring about more innovations in the products offered.

– November 2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Inc. launched world’s first 7 nm datacenter GPU Radeon Instinct MI60 and MI50 accelerators designed to deliver the compute performance required for next-generation deep learning, HPC, cloud computing and rendering applications.

– October 2018 – Intel Corporation launched a new data center accelerator with most powerful FPGA. The company expanded its Programmer Accelerator Card (PAC) portfolio with a new product based on the top-of-the-line Stratix 10 SX FPGA.

– October 2018 – Xilinx Inc. launched World’s fastest data center and AI Accelerator card Alveo, a portfolio of powerful accelerator cards designed to dramatically increase performance in industry-standard servers across cloud and on-premise data centers.

Companies Mentioned:

– Intel Corporation

– NVIDIA Corporation

– Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

– Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

– Xilinx Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Dell Technologies Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Fujitsu Limited

– Soft Choice Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for Cloud Services

4.3.2 Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Premium Pricing of Accelerators

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Processor Type

5.1.1 CPU

5.1.2 GPU

5.1.3 FPGA

5.2 By Accelerator Type

5.2.1 High Performance Computing Accelerator

5.2.2 Cloud Accelerator

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Intel Corporation

6.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation

6.1.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

6.1.4 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

6.1.5 Xilinx Inc.

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.11 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.12 Soft Choice Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

