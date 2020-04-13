GLOBAL DDI (DNS, DHCP, AND IPAM) SOLUTIONS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

The Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market was valued at USD 816.39 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 1552.27 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.4%, during the period of (2020 – 2025). The advent of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend has resulted in enterprises witnessing an explosion of connected devices in the workplace with smartphones, tablets, and card readers, which will drive the market.

– Increasing adoption of cloud and IoT is driving the market growth. As IoT solutions begin to be deployed at a large scale, many organizations face the impact of their partners’ migration projects, from traditional network architectures to IP-based networks, which include address assignment, management, and configuration automation. To cope effectively, automation using DNS-DHCP-IP Address Management (DDI) will become vital with the growth in the demand. According to Forbes, 83% of enterprise workloads are expected to be in the cloud by 2020, indicating emerging opportunities.

– Further, increasing concern about the security and privacy of data is also driving the market. By implementing a highly secure DNS system to act as a gatekeeper, organizations can help ensure data confidentiality as advanced DNS security features are able to detect and block suspicious activity.

– Moreover, enterprises are recognizing the need and importance of protecting DNS, owing to a large number of DNS tunneling and DDoS attacks. According to Corero, the DDoS attacks are expected to increase to 17 million by 2020, with an average attack size approaching 1GB/s. According to EfficientIP, a prominent DDI solutions provider, in 2017, Singapore was the most affected by DNS DDoS attacks, at 29%, followed by India, at 27%. Such trends indicate the scope for the vendors to pitch their advance DDI solutions in nations with high IT infrastructure presence, thus contributing to market revenues, during the forecast period.

– In June 2018, EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions, specializing in DDI solutions, announced its strategic move to combine its technology with Cisco’s network security product suite, the Cisco Umbrella platform, which provides cybersecurity platform.

– However, managing and monitoring IP services is not instantly clearly relevant to the business and the complexity of IP infrastructure poses a major challenge for market growth.

Scope of the Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market Report

The DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) solutions is an integration of the IP address plan data with the live actual data held in DNS and DHCP servers, which helps the firms to quickly direct the diverse tasks connected with IP address management (IPAM). The market provides automation and centralized management features that can lead to more effective networks and reduce costs is applications such as Network automation, Data Center Transformation, etc.

Key Market Trends

IPv6 Devices to Drive the Market Growth

– IPv6 is the evolutionary version of the Internet Protocol (IP) reviewed in IETF standards committees to replace IP version 4. IPv6 is designed to allow the Internet to grow steadily, both in terms of the number of hosts connected and the total amount of data traffic transmitted. DDI applications equipped to manage IPv6 and dual-stacked environments ease the transition and make the administration of large, complex IP spaces easier with saving time and money.

– Organizations are faced with the problem of the existing IPv4 addressing system related to security, reliability, and duplication of IP addresses. Verizon Wireless proactively switched to IPv6, because in the existing IPv4 network there were more than 70 internal instances of the same private address space. The resulting network inefficiency was costing the company a good deal of time and money.

– Moreover, IPv6 is good for IoT. Many new higher-level protocols have been developed that are useful for IoT. If an IPv6 router is present, any IPv6-capable device can generate not only a local address but a globally routable address, allowing access to the wider Internet between the device to the device. 6LowPAN (wireless nets), COAP (transport with web services) and DTLS (secured datagrams) are well suited for the devices.

– Furthermore, Reliance JIO, in India, started deploying IPv6 after its local Internet registry run out of IPv4 address space. Reliance reported that about 90% of its LTE customers are using IPv6, and represent about 80% of their traffic. Reliance activated over 200 million subscribers with IPv6 connectivity in just 9 months, between September 2016 and June 2017, which drives the market of DDI solutions.Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to execute a significant growth over the forecast period as multinational companies in the region such as Cathay Pacific, and throughout the region are subjected to large scale cyber-attacks that compromised their customer’s personal data. Therefore, the demand for context-aware analysis of DNS security as a foundational step for protection is increasing.

– For instance, strong government backing and substantial private sector investment are behind the growth of China’s cloud computing industry. The South Korean government-employed cloud computing technologies to enhance its e-government services, banking on the country’s super-fast internet connectivity, and stable LTE availability.

– Moreover, cloud services are transforming enterprises across Asia-Pacific, tremendously improving operational efficiency and productivity. In the Asia-Pacific alone, EfficientIP found nearly half of organizations experienced cloud service downtime, due to DNS attacks in its 2018 report. Without adequate DNS security, the benefits of using cloud services become futile. As cloud services expand in 2019, one can anticipate companies may assess and recognize that progressive approaches to business operations require far more than conventional security solutions.

– Furthermore, manufacturing is one of the pillars of Asia-Pacific’s economy and is undergoing a rapid transformation. As the population ages, along with rising labor costs, the legacy model based on inexpensive migrant workers is no longer sustainable. Even Industrial IoT (IIoT) is witnessing growth in China. As per the China Investment Corporation (CIC) estimates, the IIoT in China is expected to reach RMB 150 billion by 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) solutions market is fragmented. Players in the market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development towards smart DDI through cloud functioning. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Infoblox Inc., Efficient IP SAS, BT Global Services Limited, among others. Some of the recent developments in the market are –

– August 2019 – Infoblox Inc., launched BloxOne DDI, cloud-managed DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) offering for branch office networks. As a virtualized and cloud-managed DDI platform, BloxOne DDI enables enterprises to simplify the management of highly distributed remote networks, as well as to optimize the network performance of cloud-based applications.

– June 2019 – The Bluecat Networks Inc. announced enhancements to its DNS platform. The new features utilize intelligent networking, automation, and security innovations to dynamically scale, efficiently self-configure, and rapidly respond to threats. It also provides visibility and insight into the state of users, devices, and applications anywhere – across hybrid environments, from the network edge to the core.

