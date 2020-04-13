Global Medical Robots Market CAGR of 21.8%, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics

The Global Medical Robots Market Research Report is set to witness a very successful period with technological advancements occurring frequently, market will rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.9 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 28.9 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robots Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Auris Health Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, Capsa Healthcare, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Global Medical Robots Market report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are applicable for the businesses with which they can take better steps to improve their strategies to sell goods and services. Market research presents actionable market insights which help create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. Thus, with this Medical Robots Market report, more important aspects of the Medical Devices industry can be focused.

Global Medical Robots Market, By Product (Instruments and Accessories, Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Others), Application (Laparoscopy, Orthopedic, Neurosurgeries, Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Medical Robots are mechanical robots that are used in medical services. They aid in surgeries, rehabilitation or even in dispensing of medical pharmaceutics. Medical robots are used in a variety of surgical practices. These robots act as a tele manipulator acting on behalf of the surgeon to perform hazardous tasks or even the most precise procedures.

North America had the highest market share in 2017 and the same will be the case by the end of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest growth rate from all the regions.

Market Drivers:

Medical robots offer up a variety of rehabilitation techniques and are greatly effective in comparison to conventional rehabilitation techniques, this factor will act as a major market growth

Technological advancements have enhanced the medical robots market due to the close working relationship of doctors and the medical robots industry, which have improved the market growth potential for medical robots

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge about the operations of these robots and the appropriate information required from the surgeons regarding these robots act as a major market restraint

High cost are restraining the industry to properly breakthrough the market share

Segmentation:

By Product Instruments and Accessories Surgical Robots Laparoscopy Robots Orthopedic Robots Neurosurgical Robots Rehabilitation Robots Therapeutic Robots Assistive Robots Exoskeleton Robots Other Robots Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots Hospital and Pharmacy Robots Pharmacy Robots IV Robots Other Robots Gynecology Urology Cardiology Nanomedicine By Application Laparoscopy Orthopedic Surgeries Neurosurgeries Pharmacy Applications Other Applications By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market: Global Medical Robots Market

On September 1, 2016 Hocoma, announced a merger with DIH International that will enhance Hocoma’s reach into rehabilitation and medication management globally

On May 30, 2018, Intuitive Surgical announced the expansion of its operations in India through a distributor Vattikuti Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Robots Market

The Global Medical Robots Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed

Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period

The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

