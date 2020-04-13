GLOBAL OILFIELD COMMUNICATIONS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Oilfield Communications Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Oil and gas industry is a highly regulated and dynamic market. It goes through cycles of production cuts and price regulations depending on projected demand and the extent of an oil glut in the market.

– Global oil supply has surged this year, with the top three producers, the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia pumping more than a third of global consumption. However, a monthly report published in March 2019 by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has stated that in 2019, the demand for its crude would average 30.46 million barrels per day, 130,000 barrels per day less than forecast last month and below what it is currently producing and hence the production cuts might continue.

– These dynamics of the market are driving progressive companies in the sector to used data-based solutions to optimize return on investments.

– For instance, the complex data requirements and field operations coupled with collaborative work processes have led to the development of healthy communication networks across the industry. To upsurge oil production, oil exploration organizations are looking for oilfields in harsh environments offering a variety of operational challenges that have resulted in a demand for high bandwidth communication solutions.

Scope of the Global Oilfield Communications Market Report

Oil and gas field communications require reliable high capacity wireless networks that operate over large areas in extreme environmental conditions. Wireless oil and gas communication networks deliver broadband speeds and form a scalable foundation to support a range of applications that increase operational efficiency and safety.

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services to Drive the Market Growth

– With the growing adoption of cloud-based services, oil companies are compelled to use oil field communication. This keeps their offshore sites connected with the inshore site about production stats, which helps in better supply chain management. The smooth flow of materials is very important for oil companies as their profitability is highly dependent upon the turnover and downtime needs to be avoided.

– For instance, GE Oil & Gas, the service provider to oil and gas companies has shifted 350 of its applications to Amazon’s cloud offering, AWS, over the past two and a half years. GE found that the total cost of ownership of running its enterprise applications on the cloud systems provided saving of 52% on average. This is the dominant trend in the sector’s most progressive companies.

– According to Siemens AG, data-based solutions will lead to huge gains in terms of efficiency gains and cost savings. According to Siemens, digitization can reduce Brent price cost per barrel by 45% while reducing upstream capital cost index and operations cost index by 25% and 18% respectively.

– The Cloud technology has been able to effectively address security concerns that previously restrained its adoption thereby rewarding pioneering companies with the transparency to revolutionize their out-dated on-premise systems.North America to Account for a Major Share

– North America is the pioneer in this market and is expected to hold a significant share as it is the largest oil and gas producer, with companies seeking advanced digital communication solutions for their onshore and offshore field operations.

– Many oil producing companies are headquartered in the United States. Most of the companies pilot new services in the country before global launches and deployment.

– Fast adoption of new technology in this country and the growing focus on global communication is pushing the market forward.

– Moreover, with newfound shale resource and rapidly increasing exploration and production activities, due to Outer Continental Shelf Leasing Program approved by OCS, the region is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for oilfield communications, over the forecast period.

– According to the US Energy Information Administration Statistics released in June 2019, annual U.S. crude oil production reached a record 11.0 million barrels per day in 2018 and is projected to increase by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2019 and by 0.9 million barrels per day in 2020, with 2020 production averaging at 13.3 million barrels per day.Competitive Landscape

The oilfield communications market has a few major players who provide the entire spectrum of solutions. The major players include Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Baker Hughes (General Electric Company), Inmarsat PLC, Speedcast International Limited among others. Merger and Acquisition are expected to be one of the key growth strategies of the market which will change the dynamics of competition in this industry as well as proliferate opportunities for new product development.

– March 2019 – A USD 3.4 billion deal was announced for the takeover of mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat by a consortium named Triton Bidco, which comprises UK-based Apax Partners, US-based Warburg Pincus, and two Canadian pension funds – CPPIB and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

– August 2018 – Siemens AG announced its intent to deploy its latest innovation, Topsides 4.0, a virtual planning tool for the oil and gas industry, on Brazil’s Offshore establishments. The foundation of Topsides 4.0 is based on the workflow and data integration of standalone solutions that have been successfully delivered to the oil and gas industry over many years.

