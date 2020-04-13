Global STD Diagnostics Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 18.95% || Major Players are Abbott, aposcience, BD, Biocartis, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cepheid, Danaher

This Global STD Diagnostics Market report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take your business towards the growth and success. The report analyses and evaluates the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). Global STD Diagnostics Market report comprises of data that can be very much indispensable when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a latest emergent.

Global STD Diagnostics Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 18.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence rates of STD. Few of the major competitors currently working in the STD diagnostics market are Abbott, aposcience, BD, Biocartis, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cepheid, Danaher, DiaSorin, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Hologic Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Qualigen Inc, Quidel Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hologic Inc, MedMira Inc.

Global STD Diagnostics Market report provides CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. This market report performs systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data about the issues related to the marketing of goods and services and serves the businesses with an excellent market research report. The report provides intelligent solutions to the complex business challenges and commences an effortless decision-making process. Global STD Diagnostics Market report involves use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and gathering of data and information. The Global STD Diagnostics Market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global STD diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of STD diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global STD Diagnostics Market

STD stands for sexually transmitted diseases which is also known as venereal diseases (VD) and are usually spread through the use of unsterilized drug needles, from mother to infant during childbirth or breast-feeding, blood transfusions and sexually. These infections do not show any symptoms and are detected through various tests like blood tests, urine samples or fluid samples. STD caused by bacteria is usually easy to treat through antibiotics and antiviral drugs. Thermal Cyclers, PCR, Lateral Flow Readers – Immunochromatographic assays, Flow Cytometers, Differential Light Scattering machines, Absorbance Microplate Reader, Phone chips, Rapid Diagnostic Kits are some of the devices which are used to detect these diseases.

Market Drivers:

Implementation of National Screening Programs is driving the market.

Increasing incidence of STD is driving the market.

Market Restraint:

High cost of the advanced diagnostic devices is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global STD Diagnostics Market

By Type Chlamydia Testing Syphilis Testing Gonorrhea Testing Herpes Simplex Virus Testing Human Papilloma Virus Testing Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

By Testing Laboratory Devices Point of Care Devices

By Testing Devices Thermal Cyclers PCR Lateral Flow Readers – Immunochromatographic assays Flow Cytometers Differential Light Scattering machines Absorbance Microplate Reader Phone Chips Rapid Diagnostic Kits

By End- User Hospitals Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, uBiome announced the launch of the new women’s health test SmartJane to check for 23 vaginal flora as well as 19 strains of the human papilloma virus and a string of sexually transmitted diseases like Chlamydia and gonorrhea at home. One can order it online and send it out to a certified lab for results. The main aim is to encourage the women to get testing for certain possibly life-threatening STI’s such as HPV.

In December 2016, Roche announced the launch of their cobas CT/NG on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems or the direct detection of Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and/or Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) DNA in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. They provide result in significantly reduced time and are fully integrated, automated solution that will create new standard for routine molecular testing.

